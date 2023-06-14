Odisha’s Raja festival begins; Prez, CM wish people

President Droupadi Murmu, and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished the people of Odisha on the occasion of Raja festival which commenced from Wednesday.

People across the state observe this three-day agricultural festival with special focus on women and girls.

The second day of this festival is called Mithuna Sankranti to honour womanhood.

Taking to Twitter, President Droupadu Murmu said: “My heartiest wishes to my dear countrymen on the occasion of Raja, an agricultural festival. This festival is spread over three days and observed in nook and corner of the state. During this festival, people play different games and girls use swings. On the occasion, I wish happiness, good health and prosperity for all.” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also wished the people of Odisha on the occasion.

“My heartiest wishes to all on the occasion of Odisha Ganaparb Raja. Join this great festival with joy, enthusiasm and joy, a symbol of respect for nature and women”, Patnaik said.

As a mark of respect towards the Earth, work like digging and cultivation, is not done during the festival.

The word ‘Raja’ is derived from a Sanskrit word ‘Rajas’ which means menstruation. ‘Rajaswala’ means a menstruating woman. As menstruation is considered to be a sign of fertility, , the festival celebrates femininity and the ability of women to give birth.

In all the three days of the festival, people eat and distribute different kinds of cakes, particularly ‘Poda Pitha’ (rice baked cake).

Swings are installed in houses and gardens so that girls and women can relax during the festival, Asit Mohanty, a researcher of Odisha’s culture and tradition, said.

