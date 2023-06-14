Met forecasts rain, heat wave conditions in West Bengal

West Bengal is likely to face contrasting weather conditions over the next five days as the Met department Wednesday forecast heavy to very heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts and heat wave conditions in the western districts.

Kolkata and adjoining districts are likely to be hot and humid, but there are possibilities of rain and thundershowers in isolated places, it said.

The weather office forecast heavy to very heavy rain in north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar and rain or thundershowers in Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda districts, it said.

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over the western districts of Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur and Paschim and Purba Bardhaman, the Met department said.

While the maximum temperature clocked 5.1 degrees Celsius above normal, the minimum temperature was 1.6 to 3 degrees C above normal on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said. The southwest monsoon has already advanced into sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

