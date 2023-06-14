Kerala CM, ministers to hold regional meetings to review projects

The LDF government in Kerala on Wednesday decided to hold regional review meetings led by the Chief Minister and ministers to make sure that the benefits of governance reach the people and to ensure timely implementation of various projects.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet meeting, chaired virtually by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is currently on a visit to the US and Cuba, officials said here. To find solutions to the problems of the district and accelerate development, regional review meetings will be held in Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram in the first half of September under the leadership of the Chief Minister and ministers, a CMO release said. The Chief Minister will also hold a separate meeting of police officers, it said. Matters to be considered at the district level will be prepared before June 30 under the leadership of district collectors The meetings will deliberate on the major issues faced by districts, including progress in land acquisition for various state government and central government projects (development of national highways, hill coastal highways, national waterways, bypasses, ring roads, flyovers). The problems faced by public institutions in the districts including the government schools, public health centres, hospitals, anganwadis and civil stations will also be reviewed by the CM and ministers, the release said. The meetings will also review the current status of ongoing projects under various missions of the government, it added.

