Telangana wins Green Apple awards for beautiful buildings

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-06-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 21:07 IST
Telangana wins Green Apple awards for beautiful buildings
Five buildings/structures from Telangana have been selected for the ‘International Green Apple Awards for Beautiful Buildings’ under the Urban and Real Estate Sector category, from London-based independent non-profit organisation - ‘The Green Organisation’.

Mozzam-Jahi Market (in the Heritage category – for the excellent restoration and reuse), Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge (in the Bridge category for the unique design), B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Building (in the aesthetically designed Office/workspace building category), Integrated Command Control Centre of Telangana Police (in the unique Office category) and Yadadri temple (abode of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy - in the excellent Religious structures category) have been selected for the awards, an official release said here on Wednesday. ''It is for the very first time that any buildings/structures from India are being awarded the prestigious Green Apple awards and Telangana gets the honour of receiving all five awards,” the release said. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his happiness on the five structures built and renovated by the state government and receiving the international awards. The Chief Minister said Telangana brought laurels to the country by becoming the first state to win the big number of Green Apple awards, an official release said. The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held in London on June 16. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar has been deputed by the Telangana government to receive these awards. The Green Organisation, established in 1994 in London, is an independent non-profit organisation dedicated to recognising, rewarding and promoting environmental best practice around the world, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

