Infrastructure Finance Secretariat launches revamped website to attract investments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 21:48 IST
The Infrastructure Finance Secretariat (IFS) under the Finance Ministry has launched a revamped website to attract private investment in the infra sector.

As part of this endeavour, the IFS has revamped its website (www.pppinindia.gov.in) for its enhanced value to the stakeholders involved in PPP projects, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The website is dedicated to promoting and facilitating public-private partnerships (PPPs) in India and helping in bridging the gap between the public and private sectors, it said, adding it serves as a digital platform that brings together government entities, private companies, investors and entrepreneurs fostering collaboration and innovation for sustainable growth.

The IFS, in its endeavour to usher in private investment in infrastructure, is constantly introducing interventions to set up an enabling ecosystem for infrastructure development and delivery, it said.

To promote the Digital India initiative, the IFS has launched the IIPDF Portal for submitting applications for consideration under India Infrastructure Project Development Fund (IIPDF) scheme.

The online portal will allow sponsoring authority to apply online under the IIPDF scheme, which will significantly reduce the processing time, involve less paperwork and help the PSAs to obtain speedy and time-bound approvals for the submitted projects, it noted.

The IFS is also in the process of launching similar online portals on this website for submitting online applications for the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee and VGF Scheme, it said.

