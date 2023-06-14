Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 23:01 IST
BMC to depute 129 trained security guards at popular Mumbai beaches
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai civic body on Wednesday said it has decided to depute 120 trained security guards at popular beaches and seafronts, a move that comes days after three boys drowned in the Arabian Sea off the city coast.

Security guards will be on duty at these sites popular with tourists and local residents from 8 am to 11 pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

The release said these 120 trained security guards will be deputed at Girgaon and Dadar beaches in the island city and Juhu, Versova, Aksa and Gorai beaches in western suburbs between 8 am to 4 pm and between 3 pm to 11 pm, respectively.

In the wake of recenr Juhu Koliwada drowing incident, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to depute 120 trained security guards on Chowpatties in Mumbai from 8 am to 11 pm.

On Monday, five boys in the age group of 12 to 15 years had ventured into the rough sea at Juhu Koliwada in western suburbs. Of them, three drowned, one was rescued by local fishermen, while another boy was still missing.

Mumbai has a 145-km-long coastline and half a dozen big beaches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

