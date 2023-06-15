Ayodhya one of top priorities of my govt: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the development of Ayodhya is one of the top priorities of his government. The CM, who reached Ayodhya on a two-day visit to take stock of the progress in the construction of the Ram temple, remarked ''The people of the country and the world are eager to see a 'Divya, Bhavya, Navya Ayodhya.' We have to ensure that every devotee/tourist visiting Ayodhya goes back with a special sense of peace, contentment and joy.'' The overall development of 'Dharmanagari' Ayodhya is one of the top priorities of the government in line with the vision of the Prime Minister, an official release said quoting the CM. Reviewing the work, he directed police to deal with the common public, tourists, and pilgrims with sensitivity, and maintain law and order in Ayodhya.

The CM visited Hanumangarhi to offer prayers and also inspected the construction work of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

''Every single project is important. It is necessary that there is mutual coordination between the departments and a coordinated action plan is developed. With inter-departmental coordination, all works should be completed with quality in a time-bound manner,'' he said during a review meet.

Adityanath said that a water action plan and a water balance plan should be prepared to make Ayodhya a city with a round-the-clock drinking water facility. He also lay stress on the construction of an underground sewer network in Ayodhya and its development as a solar-powered city.

The CM said since Ayodhya is a religious city, public sentiments should be respected and consumption of meat and liquor should be prohibited.

He was told that the construction of the Rampath (from Sahadatganj to Nayaghat) was 30 per cent complete and will be finished by December 31.

Adityanath said Ayodhya will soon be reckoned among world-class cities and will be the focal point of the Sanatan Dharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)