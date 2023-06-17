Left Menu

Pradhan urges forest minister, Odisha CM to take stringent action against poaching in Similipal Tiger Reserve

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 19:51 IST
Pradhan urges forest minister, Odisha CM to take stringent action against poaching in Similipal Tiger Reserve
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday urged his Cabinet colleague Bhupender Yadav and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take cognizance of incidents of poaching in the Similipal Tiger Reserve and said stringent action on all fronts and effective enforcement of the law are required to deter poachers.

Pradhan's reaction comes after 40-year-old forester Mati Hansda was shot dead allegedly by poachers in the sanctuary in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

The incident occurred when a Forest department team was patrolling inside the sanctuary. A gunfire exchange broke out between the team and six armed poachers at the Badachachran beat house on Friday night, a forest official said on Saturday.

Reacting to the incident, Union Education Minister Pradhan, said in a tweet, ''Another forest official shot dead by poachers in Similipal Tiger Reserve is a matter of great concern for every wildlife enthusiast and conservationist.'' Losing ''determined officers like Mati Hansda'' who gave his all to protect wildlife is always disheartening, the minister noted.

''A second such incident in about a month's time following the killing of forest guard Shri Bimal Kumar Jena, such brazenness by poachers and anti-social elements is a worrisome trend,'' Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, said.

Neither the wildlife nor the personnel protecting them is safe in Odisha's reserves, he added.

''Stringent action on all fronts and effective enforcement of (the) Wildlife Act is required to deter poachers and the emboldened spirits of organised poaching rackets,'' Pradhan said in another tweet, tagging Patnaik and Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Yadav.

''(I) urge my Cabinet colleague Shri Bhupender Yadav and Hon CM Odisha Naveen Patnaik to take cognisance of these incidents and bring the culprits to task,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023