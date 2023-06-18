Skipper bags power transmission project orders worth Rs 1,135 cr
Leading manufacturer of power transmission and distribution structures Skipper Ltd on Saturday said it has secured cumulative orders worth Rs 1,135 crore for the design, supply, and construction of new transmission line projects for Powergrid Corporation of India, as well as tower and pole export supplies.
Leading manufacturer of power transmission and distribution structures Skipper Ltd on Saturday said it has secured cumulative orders worth Rs 1,135 crore for the design, supply, and construction of new transmission line projects for Powergrid Corporation of India, as well as tower and pole export supplies. The export supplies will be made to Latin America, the Middle East, and north Africa, a company statement said without providing further details.
The company has a total order book of Rs 4,500 crore and aims at doubling its revenue to Rs 4,000 crore over the next three years. These orders are a significant milestone for Skipper and reaffirm its position as a leading player in the power transmission and distribution industry, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
