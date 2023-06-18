New book debunks common myths about addiction

A new book by distinguished psychiatrist Anirudh Kala debunks common myths about addiction and introduces the readers to the ways in which humankind has been engaging with addictive substances over time.

''In Most of What You Know About Addiction is Wrong'', explains both the history and the science of addiction in an easy-to-read, accessible style. The book is published by Speaking Tiger.

Beginning with the early humans and the formation of their bonds with mind-altering substances, it goes on to share a comprehensive account of the use of various substances in India with a special focus on Punjab -- where drug addiction continues to be a major public health concern.

Be it the 'nature-versus-nurture' debate about the origins of addiction or the benefits of decriminalisation and legalisation of addictive substances -- something that countries like Portugal have achieved through several initiatives -- are among the topics featured in the book.

''Addictions are like a large soft balloon, if you press it at one point to form a pit, it comes up elsewhere as a bulge. The society however does get to choose its intoxicants and it is imperative to liberalise less harmful plant based products,'' author Kala, founder of the Indo-Pak Punjab Psychiatric Society, told PTI.

The book also closely examines the links between addiction as well as the social and economic changes plaguing the state, urging policy makers and law enforcement to stop viewing addiction through a moralistic prism and to adopt a more holistic and scientific approach to manage it.

According to the publishers, the book gives an informed and timely message about how mature societies should be handling addictive drugs.

''This makes the book essential reading for policy makers, politicians, health professionals as well as general readers everywhere,'' they added.

Kala's previously written books include ''Unsafe Asylum: Stories of Partition and Madness'' and ''Two and a Half Rivers''.

''In Most of What You Know About Addiction is Wrong'' is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.

