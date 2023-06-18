Left Menu

Conservation of environment has become big challenge: J'khand Guv

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 18-06-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 21:44 IST
Conservation of environment has become big challenge: J'khand Guv
Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said the conservation of the environment has become a big challenge and urged people to plant more trees to protect the future of the next generation.

Drought, excessive heat conditions, inadequate rainfall and unseasonal downpour have been occurring due to an imbalance of the environment, which has been affecting crores of people, he said.

The major cause was ''imprudent exploitation of natural resources, garbage, dumping of unusable materials in an unorganised manner, lack of a mechanism to check pollution emanating from industries, rampant use of insecticide, non-scientific approach as well as lack of knowledge'', he said.

The governor took part in an environment-related function organised by Forest Management and Conservation Mahasamity and Johar Bharat Federation on K N J High School premises in Chakulia block of East Singhbhum district.

Industrial and economic growth is necessary in view of the increasing population and so is the development of transport systems and plantation of trees in a proportionate way is also a necessity, he said.

The governor said the underground water level is depleting and the people have apprised him of irrigation-related problems faced by them during his visit to various districts.

He asked deputy commissioners and irrigation department officials to complete pending projects while drawing the attention of the state government in this regard.

Jharkhand has an abundance of mineral reserves, which is the maximum in the country, and if it is utilised in a planned manner, no force in the world could stop the state's prosperity, he said. ''However, we have to initiate action in this direction taking environment balance into consideration,'' he added.

