Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes south of Tonga- EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 23:21 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck south of Tonga on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake struck at a depth of 8 km (5 miles), EMSC said. It came hours after a 5.7 magnitude quake in the same region.
