Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes south of Tonga- EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck south of Tonga on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 8 km (5 miles), EMSC said. It came hours after a 5.7 magnitude quake in the same region.

