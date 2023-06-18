Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes south of Tonga- EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck south of Tonga on Monday, a little after 6 a.m. local time, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles), the EMSC said. It came hours after a 5.7 magnitude quake in the same region. The EMSC earlier said the quake had a magnitude of 5.6, with a depth of 8 km.

