Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes south of Tonga- EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck south of Tonga on Monday, a little after 6 a.m. local time, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake struck at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles), the EMSC said. The EMSC earlier said the quake had a magnitude of 5.6, with a depth of 8 km.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 23:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tonga

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck south of Tonga on Monday, a little after 6 a.m. local time, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles), the EMSC said. It came hours after a 5.7 magnitude quake in the same region. The EMSC earlier said the quake had a magnitude of 5.6, with a depth of 8 km.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

