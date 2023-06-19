Left Menu

Complete Ganga Expressway by December 2024: Yogi tells officials

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-06-2023 00:06 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 00:01 IST
Complete Ganga Expressway by December 2024: Yogi tells officials
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to complete the Ganga Expressway project by December 2024 so that devotees coming for the 2025 Kumbh in Prayagraj can use it.

The Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement that the chief minister reviewed the progress of ongoing expressway projects and the development works of Industrial Cluster and the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor at a high-level meeting at his official residence here.

''Land acquisition for the Ganga Expressway connecting Meerut to Prayagraj has been completed. This expressway should be made available to the public by December 2024 so that devotees coming to the 2025 Kumbh from the country and across the world can use it.'' he said.

He also directed that land for the industrial cluster on the sides of the Ganga Expressway should be identified.

The 594-kilometre six-lane Ganga Expressway will pass through 12 districts in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

