Researchers suggest common antioxidant can be more beneficial through glycosylation

According to a recent study, sugar molecules can be coupled with polyphenolic chemicals, which are frequently present in fruits and vegetables, to produce potentially life-saving medications. Many plant-based meals include a group of chemicals called polyphenols. Polyphenols aid in preventing cellular deterioration in the body and can help fend off illnesses like cancer and heart disease. However, a lot of them do not dissolve in water, which makes it challenging to completely benefit from their health properties.

In a recent comprehensive review article on the engineered production of polyphenolic O-glycosides, which enable those polyphenolic compounds to remain stable and soluble through microbial fermentation, Jixun Zhan, a professor of biological engineering, and his graduate students Jie Ren and Caleb Barton. The research was released in Biotechnology Advances' most current edition. "Polyphenols have many different effects in the body and can be used to develop potential medicines and health supplements," Zhan said. "They also have natural preservative properties and can protect our body tissues from damage caused by harmful substances. Unfortunately, the poor water solubility and low bioavailability has limited their health benefits, but by attaching sugar molecules, we can make them more soluble in water and stable."

This process is called glycosylation. Researchers are using new methods, such as bacterial fermentation, to modify the sugar structures and glycosylation patterns of polyphenols. By studying the enzymes and processes involved in sugar biosynthesis, it is now possible to develop more effective glyco-drugs. Zhan's article summarizes the different phenolic glycosides found in nature and the methods used to produce them. "By exploring the mechanisms behind the production of these compounds in bacteria and providing methods for manipulating sugar biosynthesis, we can create useful medical agents and improve lives," Zhan said. (ANI)

