Tropical Storm Bret could become hurricane over next few days - US NHC

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2023 08:17 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 08:17 IST
Tropical Storm Bret over the central Atlantic could become a hurricane in the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday.

"The system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles by late this week," the hurricane center said in its advisory. The storm, about 1,210 miles (1,945 km) east of the southern Windward Islands, is packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), the Miami-based forecaster said.

