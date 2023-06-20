Left Menu

Heat stroke claims 9 lives in Bihar in past 48 hours

Heat strokes claimed nine lives in Bihar in the past 48 hours, the state Disaster Management department DMD said on Tuesday. Bihar Disaster Management Minister Shahnawaz told PTI that over 22 deaths attributed to heat stroke have been found to be caused by other factors.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 20-06-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 20:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Heat strokes claimed nine lives in Bihar in the past 48 hours, the state Disaster Management department (DMD) said on Tuesday. According to a DMD statement, five casualties were reported in Bhojpur, three in Arwal and one in Jehanabad in the last 48 hours. Bihar Disaster Management Minister Shahnawaz told PTI that over 22 deaths attributed to heat stroke have been found to be caused by other factors. Meanwhile, light rain at a few places in the state provided some relief to people from the scorching heat and also brought down the maximum temperature by two to three degrees Celsius. Aurangabad district sizzled at 42.1 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding Patna recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees. The mercury had soared past the 45-degrees Celsius mark on June 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

