Mumbai civic body seizes 134 goats from temporary markets in four days

The Mumbai civic body cracked down on goat-sellers ahead of Eid-al-Adha for alleged violation of norms and seized 134 goats from temporary markets in the last four days, an official said on Tuesday.

''We are taking action if it is found that goats are being brought to the city directly from farms without making the mandatory entry in the Deonar abattoir. A few goat dealers violated rules by not paying Rs 169 per goat to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC),'' said the assistant municipal commissioner, market department, BMC.

The official said in some instances goat markets are being set up in playgrounds on the premises of housing societies.

''Goats were seized from various suburbs including Govandi, Byculla, Borivali, Sion, Jogeshwari, and Kurla in the last four days. Our crackdown will continue,'' he said.

A goat seller claimed temporary markets for goats flourished during the coronavirus lockdown.

He accused BMC officials of high-handedness and claimed they are directly seizing goats.

''A well-built goat costs Rs 50,000. If such action continues, we will not be able to survive,'' he said.

Deonar Abattoir general manager Kalim Pathan said, ''We are just custodians of goats. The action to seize goats is being initiated by BMC''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)