Left Menu

Euclid: ESA’s upcoming space telescope to explore dark Universe; will launch on SpaceX Falcon 9 in July

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-06-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 21:12 IST
Euclid: ESA’s upcoming space telescope to explore dark Universe; will launch on SpaceX Falcon 9 in July
Image Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA. Background galaxies: NASA, ESA, and S. Beckwith (STScI) and the HUDF Team, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

The European Space Agency's Euclid mission has reached a significant milestone as the spacecraft gets fueled in preparation for its upcoming launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The spacecraft is planned to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle from Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, in July 2023.

According to the agency, the Euclid spacecraft requires two types of propellant to accomplish its mission objectives: hydrazine and gaseous nitrogen. The chemical propulsion system consists of ten hydrazine thrusters, which will propel the spacecraft to its designated Sun-Earth Lagrange point L2 (at an average distance of 1.5 million km beyond Earth’s orbit), perform regular orbital manoeuvres to maintain its position, and ultimately execute a controlled disposal at the end of its mission. Approximately 140 kg of hydrazine is stored in a central tank onboard the spacecraft.

The fueling process for Euclid is a delicate operation due to the highly toxic nature of hydrazine. It necessitates the expertise of trained professionals who don self-contained atmospheric protective ensembles, commonly referred to as "scape" suits, to ensure their safety during the fueling procedure.

Achieving precise and stable pointing is crucial for Euclid to deliver high-quality images, which will be at least four times sharper than that achieved by ground-based sky surveys. To accomplish this, the spacecraft will employ six cold gas micro-propulsion thrusters powered by nitrogen. The nitrogen is stored in four tanks at high pressure, with a total of 70 kg of nitrogen available. This nitrogen supply will sustain the mission for at least six years, enabling the telescope to fulfil its scientific objectives.

ESA's Euclid has been designed to explore the composition and evolution of the dark Universe, delving into the mysteries of dark energy and dark matter. The space telescope will create the most comprehensive and accurate 3D map of the Universe ever assembled, spanning vast distances and observing billions of galaxies up to 10 billion light-years away, covering over one-third of the sky.

By studying the expansion of the cosmos and the distribution of large-scale structures across space and time, the mission will provide valuable insights into the fundamental nature of gravity, dark energy, and dark matter.

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
How can Pawan Kalyan unilaterally ask for Andhra Pradesh CM post, questions Kapu community leader

How can Pawan Kalyan unilaterally ask for Andhra Pradesh CM post, questions ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023