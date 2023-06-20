Left Menu

Inclement weather persists in Himachal, ‘yellow’ warning for isolated places for Jun 24

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-06-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 21:39 IST
The meteorological department here on Tuesday issued a 'yellow' weather warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on June 24.

The weather office also predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places in the mid-hills and light rain or snowfall at isolated places in the higher hills from June 21 to 24.

The stormy conditions can cause traffic congestion, poor visibility and disruption in electric supply, besides causing damage to standing crops, fruit plants and young seedlings, it said, adding farmers and local authorities are advised to take necessary precautions and protective measures.

Inclement weather conditions continued in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded at a few places.

Intermittent rains in the mid and lower hills increased humidity but there was no significant change in the mercury levels.

Paonta Sahib recorded the highest of 53 mm rainfall, followed by Dhaulakuan with 41 mm, Nahan 23 mm, Narkanda 11 mm, Shimla 6 mm, Solan and Kandaghat 4 mm each, and Bilaspur, Wangtoo, Reckong Peo and Kalpa 3 mm each.

There was no significant change in the mercury levels during the day. Una was recorded as the hottest place at a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Dhaulakuan with 38.4 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur 36.7 degrees Celsius, Berthin 36.4 degrees Celsius, Kangra 35.8 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar 35.7 degrees Celsius and Mandi 35.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures fluctuated marginally and Paonta Sahib was the hottest during the night at a low of 27 degrees Celsius, followed by Dhaulakuan with 24 degrees Celsius, Una 23.5 degrees Celsius and Hamirpur 23 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

