K Raheja Corp Homes eyes Rs 1,000 cr sales revenue from ultra luxury housing project in Juhu, Mumbai

The size of land parcel is nearly one acre.In a statement, K Raheja Corp Homes said it has launched ultra-luxury limited edition homes in Mumbais Juhu micro-market, coming up at the nerve centre of cinema, BR House.The company has one lakh square feet of premium saleable area in this project named Maestro.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 19:27 IST
K Raheja Corp Homes is expecting a sales realisation of around Rs 1,000 crore from its newly launched ultra-luxury housing project at Juhu in Mumbai.

Last year, the company bought BR House -- the house of famous Bollywood director late B R Chopra -- for around Rs 200 crore. The size of land parcel is nearly one acre.

In a statement, K Raheja Corp Homes said it has launched ultra-luxury limited edition homes in Mumbai's Juhu micro-market, coming up at the nerve centre of cinema, BR House.

The company has one lakh square feet of premium saleable area in this project named 'Maestro'. The project is RERA registered, with possession slated for the year 2026.

''The project signifies the preservation of artistic heritage, the legacy of BR Chopra, and the geniuses who were masters at their craft. It will weave in just the right proportions of nostalgia, creativity, and luxury, offering residents an opportunity to immerse themselves in a world of contemporary elegance at Juhu's centre stage,'' the statement said.

The company did not disclose the project cost and sales realisation.

However, property consultants said that the sales revenue in this project would be around Rs 1,000 crore..

Ramesh Ranganathan, CEO of K Raheja Corp Homes said, ''We are delighted to add this iconic project to our residential portfolio, – in the plush Juhu micro-market. This is not just a significant milestone, but also a strategic move to capitalize on the market's business potential.

The demand for premium developments has been strong, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

