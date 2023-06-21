Three hours of rain leaves Gurugram roads waterlogged; traffic thrown out of gear

Commuters were forced to get down their two-wheelers and wade through waterlogged roads, while other vehicles crawled and some even broke down as nearly three hours of rain in Gurugram on Wednesday led to traffic chaos in the city adjoining the national capital.

Several parts of Gurugram witnessed waterlogging and the traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway was especially hit after around four-feet water filled on the service lanes near Narsinghpur.

The water soon made its way to the main carriageway, which caused a long jam of about four kilometers from Hero Honda chowk to Rajiv chowk and the vehicles could be seen crawling.

Traffic jams caused delays to the office-goers in the morning hours. More than a dozen vehicles including an ambulance without any patient were also stuck in the waterlogged area near Narsinghpur.

Gurugram received 47 mm rainfall on Wednesday and the old city accounted for the major portion of the rains. The rain lashed the city from around 5.30 am to 8.30 am.

Waterlogging was reported from Subash chowk, Khandsa Road, NH-48 near Narsinghpur towards Jaipur, Rajiv Nagar, Vyapar Kendra, Sector 31, Sector 40, Sector 56, Golf Course Road, and Sohna Road. The traffic police also alerted the commuters through its Twitter handle.

The Gurugram Traffic Police deployed additional personnel to manage the traffic while teams of GMDA and MCG put the water pumps at Rajiv chowk, Hero Honda chowk and Narsinghpur to draw the water. The situation came under control after four hours of efforts.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued an advisory to residents, urging caution while driving in the rain and advising people to limit unnecessary outdoor activities.

When contacted, Virender Vij, DCP (Traffic), said, ''Traffic remained disrupted due to waterlogging at Narsinghpur, Khandsa, Hero Honda Chowk etc, but there was no jam situation and vehicles moved at a slow speed''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)