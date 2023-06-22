Left Menu

Punjab announces Rs 300-crore incentive to promote use of electric vehicles

Punjabs transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has said the state government will provide incentives worth around Rs 300 crore in the next three years to promote the adoption of electric vehicles EVs and reduce pollution.

Punjab's transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has said the state government will provide incentives worth around Rs 300 crore in the next three years to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and reduce pollution. These incentives will be provided on electric two-wheelers, e-cycles, e-rickshaws, e-autos and electric light commercial vehicles.

He directed the officials of the transport department to write a letter to the finance department for creating a dedicated EV fund to facilitate initiatives for the adoption of the EVs in the state.

He was presiding over a meeting of the state level EV committee, which has been set up for the implementation of the Electric Vehicle Policy-2023, here on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, Bhullar took details of the responsibilities entrusted to various departments concerning the implementation of the EV policy and asked officials to ensure speedy implementation.

Bhullar instructed the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd and Punjab Energy Development Agency officials to prepare a report within a month regarding the setting up of electric vehicle charging stations and identify suitable sites. The minister also instructed officials of the Housing and Urban Department to formulate a policy for making provision of EV charging facilities in upcoming malls and housing societies.

He instructed the secretary, transport and director, state transport, to expedite the process of scrapping government buses older than 15 years and replace them with electric buses.

