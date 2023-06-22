Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO allots 46 plots for rehab, resettlement as well as airport PAPs

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:11 IST
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO allots 46 plots for rehab, resettlement as well as airport PAPs
State-run planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Thursday held a computerised draw to allot 46 plots in the Navi Mumbai international airport area under a rehabilitation and resettlement scheme, an official said.

He said 23 plots were part of rehabilitation and resettlement and the rest were for project-affected persons.

CIDCO is developing the Navi Mumbai International Airport on 1160 hectares by acquiring land from 10 villages in Panvel taluka in Raigad district, he added.

