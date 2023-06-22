Navi Mumbai: CIDCO allots 46 plots for rehab, resettlement as well as airport PAPs
PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
State-run planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Thursday held a computerised draw to allot 46 plots in the Navi Mumbai international airport area under a rehabilitation and resettlement scheme, an official said.
He said 23 plots were part of rehabilitation and resettlement and the rest were for project-affected persons.
CIDCO is developing the Navi Mumbai International Airport on 1160 hectares by acquiring land from 10 villages in Panvel taluka in Raigad district, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Where do these sons of Aurangzeb come from...?" Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis on Kolhapur clashes
Navitas Solar bags Green Gujarat Awards 2023
'Jungle raj' prevailing in Maharashtra under Shinde-Fadnavis govt: Cong leader Patole
Threats to political leaders will not be tolerated: Fadnavis
Fadnavis should also talk about `Godse's children': AIMIM MP Jaleel