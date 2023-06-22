French Caribbean island of Martinique issues hurricane red alert
Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:27 IST
The French Caribbean island of Martinique has issued a hurricane red alert due to the approach of a tropical storm named Bret, local authorities said on Thursday.
The red alert comes into effect at 1600 GMT on Thursday, and will result in the suspension of all public transport, economic activity and gatherings in public spaces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
