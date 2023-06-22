Business brief

IHCL opens 73-key Ginger in Kochi * Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced the opening of 73 keys Ginger Kochi in Kerala.

''The opening of Ginger Kochi, MG Road reaffirms our confidence in the significant potential of Kochi, Kerala's commercial capital. ''It is also the key gateway for tourism into the state. This will be our second Ginger branded hotel in the city reflecting the demand and multiple micro markets present in the city,'' IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 17 hotels in Kerala, including five under development.

