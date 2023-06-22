Business brief

Left Menu

22-06-2023
IHCL opens 73-key Ginger in Kochi * Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced the opening of 73 keys Ginger Kochi in Kerala.

''The opening of Ginger Kochi, MG Road reaffirms our confidence in the significant potential of Kochi, Kerala's commercial capital. ''It is also the key gateway for tourism into the state. This will be our second Ginger branded hotel in the city reflecting the demand and multiple micro markets present in the city,'' IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 17 hotels in Kerala, including five under development.

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

