Left Menu

IIT Kanpur successfully conducts test flight for cloud seeding

The modifications in the aircraft were approved by the manufacturers of the aircraft and the DGCA.The test flight spread the agents using a flare as is standard practice, said Manindra Agrawal, a professor associated with Computer Science and Engineering Department.We are glad that our trial run for cloud seeding came out successful.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 22-06-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 22:08 IST
IIT Kanpur successfully conducts test flight for cloud seeding
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has successfully conducted a test flight for cloud seeding, a statement issued by the premier institution said on Thursday.

Cloud seeding involves the utilisation of various chemical agents such as silver iodide, dry ice, common salt, and other elements with the aim of enhancing the probability of rains, it said. The project was initiated a few years ago and is headed by the Computer Science and Engineering Department of IIT Kanpur.

The flight went up to an approximate height of 5,000 feet. It landed on the IIT Kanpur lab airstrip after successfully completing the test ride on Wednesday.

The experiment was conducted with due approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

A Cessna aircraft was flown from the flight laboratory of IIT Kanpur with cloud seeding attachments procured from a manufacturer in the US. The modifications in the aircraft were approved by the manufacturers of the aircraft and the DGCA.

The test flight spread the agents using a flare as is standard practice, said Manindra Agrawal, a professor associated with Computer Science and Engineering Department.

''We are glad that our trial run for cloud seeding came out successful. We did not fire the flares into the clouds, it was a trial for the equipment. The successful test flight implies that we're now prepared to run a cloud seeding in later stages,'' said Agrawal.

''We have been working on this project for a few years now. There was a delay in the procurement processes due to Covid,'' he added.

Now, after the approval from the DGCA and successful completion of the first trial, we are close to completing the setup, Agarwal said further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023