CM Adityanath to visit Noida on June 25

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration and the police department on Thursday reviewed preparations for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's scheduled visit here on June 25, officials said.

The chief minister's advisor Awanish Awasthi reached Greater Noida on Wednesday to take stock of preparations, according to an official statement.

Awasthi, along with District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma and Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, inspected various sites for the CM's programmes to review the preparations including construction of a helipad, the statement said.

Adityanath is scheduled to attend a private company's programme besides some more events, it said. DM Verma said the administration is yet to get the detailed itinerary of the chief minister.

