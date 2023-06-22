Left Menu

CM Adityanath to visit Noida on June 25

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-06-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 22:57 IST
CM Adityanath to visit Noida on June 25
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration and the police department on Thursday reviewed preparations for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's scheduled visit here on June 25, officials said.

The chief minister's advisor Awanish Awasthi reached Greater Noida on Wednesday to take stock of preparations, according to an official statement.

Awasthi, along with District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma and Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, inspected various sites for the CM's programmes to review the preparations including construction of a helipad, the statement said.

Adityanath is scheduled to attend a private company's programme besides some more events, it said. DM Verma said the administration is yet to get the detailed itinerary of the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023