Pune man documents India's untamed beauty, cultural diversity in his 18-month solo odyssey

A total of 104 national parks in India, 54 tiger reserves, 32 elephant reserves and more than 40 world heritage sites - these are some of the places that a wildlife enthusiast from Pune visited during his one-and-a-half-year long solo trip that he undertook across the length and breadth of the country. The purpose of this remarkable expedition by 42-year-old Tehzoon Karmalawala was not just to follow his passion but also to document and showcase to the world the breathtaking beauty of the country's rich and varied landscapes, its flora and fauna. Karmalawala, a real estate developer, embarked on his journey in October 2021 in his trusted sports utility vehicle (SUV) and travelled 63,000 km witnessing the diverse tapestry of India.

''I started my journey from Pune on October 19, 2021, and traversed through India's diverse landscapes - from the arid deserts of Rajasthan to the lush rainforests of the North-east, from the lofty Himalayan peaks to deep seas and to the ecologically rich Western and Eastern Ghats, from the expansive central plateaus, deserts to the captivating Andaman Islands,'' Karmalawala said. ''During this 18-month-long expedition that ended on April 30 this year, I visited 104 national parks, 54 tiger reserves, 32 elephant reserves, 17 biosphere reserves and more than 40 world heritage sites,'' he said. The national parks he visited include Hemis National Park, the largest national park in Ladakh, Saddle Peak National Park and Marine National Park in Andaman island, Desert National Park in Rajasthan, Gir National Park in Gujarat, Namdapha, the rain forest national park in the Northeast.

Karmalawala said his fascination for India's wildlife and ecosystems began during a visit to Kerala in 2014, where he encountered a mesmerizing array of bird species.

''From that moment on, my love for exploring the country's biodiversity grew stronger, leading me to embark on numerous expeditions during breaks from work. These experiences not only provided solace from the demands of daily life but also ignited a profound passion for India's untamed beauty,'' he said.

During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Karmalawala meticulously planned the itinerary to explore the untapped beauty of the country.

''Besides the natural landscapes and heritage, I witnessed the cultural tapestry of India, embracing vibrant traditions and customs of the communities I encountered. This holistic exploration allowed me to gain a profound understanding of the nation's rich heritage, which I intend to share with the world through a video web series and a photobook documenting my complete odyssey,'' he said.

He added that during the journey, he trekked for 2,100 km to reach various destinations that were inaccessible to a vehicle.

During his exploration, he met several indigenous tribes living in and around the forests, got an opportunity to experience and understood their belief systems, practices, and rituals towards the forests, food, handicrafts and arts.

When asked about the challenges he encountered during this journey, he said he faced permit and logistical issues. ''Despite facing permit and logistical hurdles, I overcame numerous obstacles along the way. Only two national parks - Campbell Bay National Park and Galathea National Park on Great Nicobar Island - remained inaccessible due to travel restrictions imposed on non-islanders,'' he said.

Karmalawala added that his main message throughout the journey was to promote awareness and the importance of forestation.

The feat achieved by him has been officially recognised by the India Book of Records and World Records India, as the 'Longest Continuous Exploratory Expedition'.

