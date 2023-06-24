Left Menu

Himachal govt to decongest Shimla, project to cost over Rs 100 crore: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the state government has prepared a comprehensive blueprint to decongest Shimla and increase tourist footfall at an estimated cost of over Rs 100 crore.Sukhu said approximately Rs 77 crore will be spent for land acquisition and to compensate the private owners whose properties would be demolished to widen the roads, while Rs 20 crore has been earmarked for the development and widening of the road.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-06-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 16:45 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the state government has prepared a comprehensive blueprint to decongest Shimla and increase tourist footfall at an estimated cost of over Rs 100 crore.

Sukhu said approximately Rs 77 crore will be spent for land acquisition and to compensate the private owners whose properties would be demolished to widen the roads, while Rs 20 crore has been earmarked for the development and widening of the road. Additionally, Rs 3.50 crore has been provisioned for the construction of a flyover from Metropole to High Court Junction, he said.

The state government has a clear vision to boost tourism in Himachal Pradesh and to create an environment conducive to the growth of the tourism industry by providing visitors with an unforgettable experience, Sukhu said in a statement issued here. He said that Rs 97 crore has been released for this and the state government would provide more funds if needed. Parking lots will also be constructed in Shimla city to address the problem of parking, the chief minister informed.

The Himachal government is also focusing on promoting lesser-known tourist destinations and plans are underway to spend about Rs 3,000 crore to develop infrastructure in Kangra district, which would emerge as the tourism capital of the state, he added.

About 72 lakh tourists have visited the state till May 2023 and the state government aims to increase the number from three to five crore in the next five years, Sukhu said, adding that they are also planning to formulate a new Tourism Policy.

