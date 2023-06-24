Left Menu

Environmental activists protest at Dutch Tata Steel plant

One group of protesters used boats to hang a banner reading "Tata Steel, You Sicken Us" at the port where the facility receives coal and iron ore. The facility is under scrutiny by environmental agencies and prosecutors are investigating alleged intentional pollution of nearby groundwater, which Tata denies.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 21:43 IST
Environmental activists protest at Dutch Tata Steel plant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of environmental activists wearing red jumpsuits marched with flags and banners on Saturday into the grounds of Tata Steel's plant in the Dutch city of Ijmuiden to protest over air and soil pollution in the surrounding area. Led by Greenpeace, the activists were joined by local residents who say the Indian company's facility in the coastal city is responsible for high levels of heavy metals in nearby soils.

Tata said it respected protesters' right to demonstrate but urged them to leave the premises for their own safety, adding that it could not shut down the facility during the course of the protest. One group of protesters used boats to hang a banner reading "Tata Steel, You Sicken Us" at the port where the facility receives coal and iron ore.

The facility is under scrutiny by environmental agencies and prosecutors are investigating alleged intentional pollution of nearby groundwater, which Tata denies. "First of all, the coke factories must close," said Faiza Oulahsen of Greenpeace. "Poisonous clouds are released there almost every day ... That has to stop," she said.

Tata, the largest emitter of planet-heating carbon dioxide in the Netherlands, has plans to change to hydrogen-based "green" steel making- a process that may take two decades if it receives funding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023