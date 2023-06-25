Ashiana Housing's sales bookings jump 2-fold to 1,313 cr in FY23 on higher volumes, better price realisation

Realty firm Ashiana Housing has clocked a more than two-fold jump in its sales bookings to Rs 1,313.43 crore in the last fiscal on strong housing demand. Sales bookings of Delhi-based Ashiana Housing, which specialises in senior living, stood at Rs 573.25 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal. According to an investor's presentation, sales bookings in volume terms rose 75 per cent to 25.86 lakh square feet during 2022-23 from 14.76 lakh square feet in the preceding fiscal. Sales price improved by 31 per cent to Rs 5,080 per square foot in FY23 from Rs 3,883 per square foot in the previous fiscal, driven by ''increasing prices across projects and changing mix towards higher priced projects''. The company constructed nearly 17 million square feet area in the last fiscal. During 2022-23, Ashiana Housing launched 5 new projects and 8 new phases in existing projects, totalling 29.46 lakh square feet of area. Recently, Ashiana Housing announced an investment of Rs 275 crore to develop a housing project in Pune for senior citizens.

The project spread over 11.93 acres will be developed in four phases.

On financial performance, Ashiana Housing's sales and other income rose to Rs 425.19 crore last fiscal from Rs 233.59 crore in FY22. Its net profit stood at Rs 27.88 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal against a net loss of Rs 7.04 crore. Ashiana Housing is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a presence in Gurugram, Jaipur, Bjiwadi, Jodhpur, Chennai, Pune and Jamshedpur property markets. It is listed on stock exchanges.

