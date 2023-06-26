Left Menu

PKH Ventures IPO to open on Jun 30; sets price band at Rs 140-148 per share

It also owns and operates certain restaurants and Quick Service Restaurants QSRs like Zebra Crossing, Mumbai Salsa, and Hardys Burger under its brands.PKH Ventures clocked a profit after tax of Rs 40.51 crore in the financial year 2021-22 and revenue from operations was at Rs 199.35 crore.IDBI Capital Markets Securities is the book-running lead manager of the IPO.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 12:43 IST
PKH Ventures IPO to open on Jun 30; sets price band at Rs 140-148 per share
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Construction and hospitality firm PKH Ventures on Monday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 140-148 a share for its initial share sale, which will open for public subscription on June 30.

The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on July 4, the company announced.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.82 crore equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 73.73 lakh shares by its promoter Pravin Kumar Agarwal.

The company through its IPO will fetch Rs 358.85 crore and Rs 379.35 crore at the lower and the upper ends of the price band, respectively.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of up to Rs 124.12 crore will be used for investment in its subsidiary, Halaipani Hydro Project, for the development of a hydropower project.

In addition, Rs 80 crore will be utilised for investment in the subsidiary, Garuda Construction, for funding long-term working capital requirements, and Rs 40 crore for pursuing inorganic growth and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 100 equity shares and in multiples of 100 equity shares thereafter.

The Mumbai-based company has three business verticals -- construction and management, hospitality, and management services. The construction projects include residential and commercial buildings and miscellaneous projects including Delhi Police headquarter, a hydropower plant in Amritsar and Nagpur, and a food park.

It also owns and operates two hotels and manages one resort & spa at Aamby Valley, Lonavala. It also owns and operates certain restaurants and Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) like Zebra Crossing, Mumbai Salsa, and Hardy's Burger under its brands.

PKH Ventures' clocked a profit after tax of Rs 40.51 crore in the financial year 2021-22 and revenue from operations was at Rs 199.35 crore.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities is the book-running lead manager of the IPO. The stock would be listed on BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023