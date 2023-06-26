Left Menu

South Africa reports two outbreaks of H7 bird flu in poultry

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 26-06-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 20:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa reported two outbreaks of highly pathogenic H7 bird flu in poultry east of Johannesburg, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday.

In total 9,500 farm poultry died from the virus in the town of Victor Khanye in Mpumalanga province, with one location having 2,000 poultry and the other 7,500, WOAH said, citing South African authorities.

The strain detected was H7, which is different from the H5N1 one that has killed several hundred million birds around the world.

