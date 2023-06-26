Muggy weather conditions in Delhi, max temperature settles at 33.2 deg C

Left Menu

Muggy weather conditions prevailed in Delhi on Monday even as some parts of the national capital received rains, keeping the mercury in check.There was a cloud cover over Delhi throughout the day with Safdarjung observatory recording a high of 33.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the seasons average, the weather office said.The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 22:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Muggy weather conditions prevailed in Delhi on Monday even as some parts of the national capital received rains, keeping the mercury in check.

There was a cloud cover over Delhi throughout the day with Safdarjung observatory recording a high of 33.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. Humidity levels oscillated between 98 per cent and 69 per cent.

The Safdarjung observatory did not receive any rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday. However, Palam observatory received 1.4 mm, Ayanagar 0.6 mm, CDO Ghaziabad 0.5 mm, and Najafgarh 2 mm of precipitation during this period.

Waterlogging were reported from some locations in Rohini and Narela zones, while tree uprooting incident was reported from Lajpat Nagar in Central Zone, civic officials said.

The weather office has issued a “yellow” alert for Tuesday and forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- ‘green’ (no action needed), ‘yellow’ (watch and stay updated), ‘orange’ (be prepared) and ‘red’ (take action).

The monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat.

On Sunday, the southwest monsoon covered both Delhi and Mumbai together for the first time since June 21, 1961, the IMD said.

While it hit the national capital two days before schedule, its entry into the financial capital is two weeks late, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

