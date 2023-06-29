Left Menu

Mumbai got 95 pc of rainfall recorded this month in just six days

This year, it recorded 395 mm rainfall, of which 371.4 mm rain was received during June 24 to 29.In the suburbs, Santacruz weather stations normal rainfall for June is 537.1 mm. This year, from June 1 to 29, it recorded 502.9 mm of rainfall, including 485 mm received between June 24 to 29.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 23:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai received more than 95 per cent of the rainfall recorded this month so far between June 24 and 29, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) data showed. Despite the heavy showers over the last six days, the city has recorded overall deficit in rains this month.

The June normal for Colaba observatory in south Mumbai is 542.3 mm. This year, it recorded 395 mm rainfall, of which 371.4 mm rain was received during June 24 to 29.

In the suburbs, Santacruz weather station's normal rainfall for June is 537.1 mm. This year, from June 1 to 29, it recorded 502.9 mm of rainfall, including 485 mm received between June 24 to 29. The southwest monsoon made onset over Mumbai on June 25 against the usual date of June 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

