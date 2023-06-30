Left Menu

Fire breaks out at SAIL's Bokaro Steel plant

A major fire has broken out at the steel melting shop of SAILs Bokaro Steel Plant BSL, an official said here in the early hours of Friday.Fire tenders have been deployed to douse the flames, he said, adding there were no reports of any casualties so far.Metal leakage has been reported in Tundish 3 of Caster 2 in SMS Steel Melting Shop 2 due to which there is a fire in the caster.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-06-2023 03:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 03:48 IST
A major fire has broken out at the steel melting shop of SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL), an official said here in the early hours of Friday.

Fire tenders have been deployed to douse the flames, he said, adding there were no reports of any casualties so far.

''Metal leakage has been reported in Tundish 3 of Caster 2 in SMS (Steel Melting Shop) 2 due to which there is a fire in the caster. Fire brigade has been deployed. No casualties have been reported and further details are awaited,'' Chief of Communication, Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL), Manikant Dhan told PTI.

''An enquiry will be done to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. The incident occurred around 11 pm (on Thursday) due to hot metal leakage,'' the official said.

A SAIL official said that at the time of the incident, no worker was present at the automated unit.

Around 1,000 workers are deployed in the entire plant spread over more than 10,000 acres. SMS-2's Tundish car and large parts of Caster 2 have been gutted by the fire, the official said.

