Left Menu

Storm Beatriz approaches Mexican Pacific resorts, hurricane expected

(Updates with storm formation, modifies warning areas in evening NHC update) MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) - Storm Beatriz formed off Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday and will likely strengthen into a hurricane by Friday, prompting the government to issue warnings for popular beach resorts as it heads near shore, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 06:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 06:32 IST
Storm Beatriz approaches Mexican Pacific resorts, hurricane expected

(Updates with storm formation, modifies warning areas in evening NHC update) MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) -

Storm Beatriz formed off Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday and will likely strengthen into a hurricane by Friday, prompting the government to issue warnings for popular beach resorts as it heads near shore, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The storm is expected to "move very near or along the coast of southwestern Mexico" and is moving west-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h),the U.S.-based NHC said late Thursday.

"Beatriz is likely to become a hurricane on Friday," the NHC said. Mexico's government issued a hurricane watch from the Playa Perula to Cabo Corrientes in Jalisco state, with planned closure of ports in the area for small vessels.

A tropical storm warning is also in effect from Punta Maldonado in the southwestern state of Guerrero, home to tourist hotspot Acapulco, to Zihuatanejo, another popular beach town in the state. Maximum sustained winds were blowing near 40 mph (65 kph). Through Sunday morning, rainfall between 3 and 7 inches (7.5 to 18 cm) is expected across southern Mexico from the state of Oaxaca to Jalisco, which could lead to flash flooding, the NHC said.

Swells were also forecast along Mexico's southwestern coast, likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023