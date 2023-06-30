Left Menu

UN agencies head up new $115 million push for cleaner, healthier oceans

UN News | Updated: 30-06-2023 08:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 08:07 IST
UN agencies head up new $115 million push for cleaner, healthier oceans
The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and four partner agencies have been tasked with leading a new push to help countries curb the land-based pollution of coastal areas and shorelines. FAO will co-lead the Clean and Healthy Oceans initiative together with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), in a strategic partnership with the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of the UN educational, science and cultural agency UNESCO. "Together, we can turn the tide on pollution for **better production, better nutrition, a better environment** , and a better life," said FAO Director- General, QU Dongyu. The source-to-sea initiative will direct up to $115 million in grants to clean up coastal areas and was signed off at the 64th Council Meeting of the Global Environment Facility (GEF). ![Coastal activities such as seaweed harvesting in Zanzibar, Tanzania, can be heavily impacted by pollution.](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/Libraries/Production%20Library/07-06-2023_UNWOD_Kenya.jpg/image1170x530cropped.jpg) © Des Bowden Coastal activities such as seaweed harvesting in Zanzibar, Tanzania, can be heavily impacted by pollution. ## **Solutions for 'dead zones'** Oceans have lost nearly two per cent of their oxygen since the 1950s, resulting in "dead zones," which don't have enough oxygen to sustain living tissue. Pollution from **land-based sources** , including the overuse of fertilizer, organic waste from livestock, and untreated wastewater, typically drive hypoxia worldwide. Tweet URL > FAOnews "Oceans face serious **sustainability problems** , mostly caused, and accelerated by climate change, such as increasingly acidic and warmer waters, rising sea levels and overexploitation of marine stocks", said Executive President of CAF, Sergio Díaz-Granados. "This financing reaffirms the multilateral commitment to lead the fight against climate change and **promote the development of the blue economy** ," Through long-term hypoxia, coral reefs may experience **mass mortality** , while valuable coastal fish species migrate to higher oxygen areas, and marine reproduction rates plummet. ## **Protecting human and ocean health** The Clean and Healthy Oceans strategy aims to curb land-based pollution of our oceans through policy and regulatory innovation, infrastructure investments, and nature-based solutions. The programme will also map land-based sources of **ocean pollution** to better understand hypoxia effects and apply **ocean science** to develop solutions that improve both human and ocean health. "This partnership **leverages the strengths and expertise of each organization** , ensuring a comprehensive approach to safeguarding marine ecosystems. Working together, in the spirit of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, we will make a step towards the ocean we need for the future we want," added IOC-UNESCO Executive Secretary, Vladimir Ryabinin.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023