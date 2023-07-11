Man killed in roof collapse due to downpour in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A 75-year-old man was killed after the roof of his mud house collapsed due to heavy rains here, officials said on Tuesday.

Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said the incident took place on the intervening night of July 9 and 10.

Mohinder Singh died on the spot after the roof of his house in Badowal village collapsed due to heavy rain, Mittal said.

The deputy commissioner visited flood-affected areas in the Garhshankar sub-division.

A team from the Public Works Department is working to reconstruct a road leading to Nangla village after it was washed away due to flash floods caused by the downpour, officials said.

Electricity has also been restored in all the affected areas. The flood water in the fields had considerably receded and the situation is under control, they said.

The district administration has set up evacuation and relief camps at Paddi Sura Singh, Possi and Garhshankar villages where shelter and food would be provided.

But no one has arrived in these camps so far, Garhshankar Tehsildar Tapan Bhanot said.

Three days of incessant downpour since Saturday has left behind a trail of destruction in several parts of Punjab and Haryana with properties worth crores of rupees getting damaged and 10 people losing their lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)