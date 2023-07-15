Govt has ensured all-round development in every sector: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister ashok Gehlot on Saturday said his government has ensured all-round development in every sector to make Rajasthan a leading state of the country by 2030. Gehlot was addressing a programme during which he laid the foundation stones of 4,101 road development works through video conference from his residence here.

The all-round development of every sector, including road, education, medical, employment, agriculture, water, electricity and industry, is taking place in the state, the chief minister said. ''The state government is committed to the vision of including Rajasthan among the leading states of the country by 2030,'' he added. On road development, he said that where roads are built, the pace of development increases. ''Keeping this in mind, we have tried to make good quality roads,'' the chief minister said. Gehlot said that the state government is getting roads strengthened and renovated. The chief minister directed officials to ensure that works are completed on time with quality.

