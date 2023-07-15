Left Menu

Govt has ensured all-round development in every sector: Rajasthan CM

Gehlot was addressing a programme during which he laid the foundation stones of 4,101 road development works through video conference from his residence here.The all-round development of every sector, including road, education, medical, employment, agriculture, water, electricity and industry, is taking place in the state, the chief minister said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-07-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 19:26 IST
Govt has ensured all-round development in every sector: Rajasthan CM
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister ashok Gehlot on Saturday said his government has ensured all-round development in every sector to make Rajasthan a leading state of the country by 2030. Gehlot was addressing a programme during which he laid the foundation stones of 4,101 road development works through video conference from his residence here.

The all-round development of every sector, including road, education, medical, employment, agriculture, water, electricity and industry, is taking place in the state, the chief minister said. ''The state government is committed to the vision of including Rajasthan among the leading states of the country by 2030,'' he added. On road development, he said that where roads are built, the pace of development increases. ''Keeping this in mind, we have tried to make good quality roads,'' the chief minister said. Gehlot said that the state government is getting roads strengthened and renovated. The chief minister directed officials to ensure that works are completed on time with quality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023