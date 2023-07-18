Left Menu

372 buses to be merged with Punjab Roadways fleet

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-07-2023 00:11 IST | Created: 18-07-2023 00:07 IST
372 buses to be merged with Punjab Roadways fleet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema Monday said his department has given approval to merge 371 debt-free buses of Punbus with the fleet of the Punjab Roadways.

He also said the department approved a budget of Rs 73 crore to meet expenditures for the same during this financial year, according to an official statement.

Cheema said the decision was taken as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab Roadways had only 115 buses in its fleet and with this merger, the number would be raised to 486, the statement said.

This decision will help in strengthening the Punjab Roadways, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

 Global
2
Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards rapid urbanization

Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards r...

 Global
3
Uniswap: Revolutionizing Decentralized Trading and Liquidity Provision

Uniswap: Revolutionizing Decentralized Trading and Liquidity Provision

 Global
4
Spain election: Bike lanes, low-emission zones in crosshairs in rightist-run cities

Spain election: Bike lanes, low-emission zones in crosshairs in rightist-run...

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023