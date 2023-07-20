Left Menu

Maha: Schools shut on Fri-Sat in Thane, Palghar amid 'red alert' for heavy rains

PTI | Thane/Palghar | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:27 IST
Authorities have declared holiday for schools on Friday and Saturday in Palghar and Thane in view of a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department for very heavy rains, an official said.

The IMD forecast issued on Thursday said 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall was likely in several places in Palghar and Thane over the next 48 hours, he said.

The order to shut schools was issued by Palghar collector Govind Bodke and his Thane counterpart Ashok Shingare.

Shingare also asked people to stay indoors in view of the rains and directed the civic and district machinery to be fully prepared to provide relief to citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

