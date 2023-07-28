Rain lashes many parts of Haryana, Punjab
Rains lashed many parts of Haryana and Punjab on Friday, causing the mercury to fall marginally below normal.
In Haryana, Ambala, Karnal, Panchkula and Kurukshetra, among other places, received rain, a meteorological department official said here.
Punjab's Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, SBS Nagar, Ludhiana and Rupnagar received rains.
Earlier this month, the two states were flooded following heavy rains.
According to official data, 43 people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab and 40 in Haryana this month. Damage to crops and property due to the rains and floods was also reported from several places.
