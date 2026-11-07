"They make Amit Shah respond": Telangana Congress leader KV Reddy lashes out at BJP

Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging that the party does not allow the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to speak in Parliament and does not respond to the issues raised by him. Speaking to ANI, Venkat Reddy alleged, "They do not allow Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak in Parliament and do not respond to his speech."

He also alleged that the PM Narendra Modi does not respond to the queries of the opposition; instead, he makes the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, deal with the opposition. "The Prime Minister should respond to the Leader of the Opposition, and instead, they make Amit Shah respond," he said.

He also demanded that the government respond to Rahul Gandhi’s demands. This came after Rahul Gandhi directly addressed the Union Home Minister, a day after Shah challenged him to discuss the SIR issue in Parliament and said the government was ready to convene a special session if the Congress formally requested it.

"Amit Shah ji, don't confuse Modi ji. Just convince him to have an open debate with me. Any platform, any time. Don't be afraid," Gandhi said. Gandhi had earlier challenged the Prime Minister to an open debate, saying he was ready to participate on any platform and at any time. The exchange followed his social media poll asking young Indians whether they wanted to see a debate between him and PM Modi.

Shah, however, had challenged Gandhi to take up the issue in Parliament, questioning the substance of the Opposition's allegations. "If you (Rahul Gandhi) wish to engage in a responsible discussion, if your concerns hold truth, substance, and logic, then come and discuss them inside Parliament. Let's face each other head-on! But you won't be able to handle the answers; as always, you will just run away," Shah had said at a rally in Karnal, Haryana, as part of the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign. (ANI)