Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes Southern California during tropical storm

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Southern California north of Los Angeles on Sunday, rocking much of the region as residents hunkered down for the approach of tropical storm Hilary.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury, which struck at 2:41 p.m. local time, roughly 7 km southeast of the Southern California community of Ojai. It was followed by several smaller aftershocks. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat of a tsunami from the quake.

Rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday as tropical storm Hilary moved toward the state after punishing Baja California peninsula earlier in the day.

