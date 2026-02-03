Ayushman Bharat: Transforming Access to Spine Surgeries in India

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has notably improved access to spine surgeries, decreasing financial burdens on low-income patients, according to a PGIMER study. The research outlines a significant shift from self-financed procedures to those covered under AB-PMJAY, showcasing the health scheme's critical role.

Conducted by PGIMER's Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, the study examined 410 surgeries between January 2023 and December 2024. Prof Vivek Lal, PGIMER Director, highlighted Ayushman Bharat's remarkable impact on reshaping surgical care access by removing economic barriers for 67.3% of surgeries now funded by the scheme.

Spinal disorders, both degenerative and traumatic, comprised the majority of cases. The study emphasized timely intervention to prevent permanent damage, while also suggesting policy enhancements such as reimbursement revisions and digital integration. Researchers underscored the necessity of clinical governance to maintain equitable healthcare delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)