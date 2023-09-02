Left Menu

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Russia's Kuril Islands region - GFZ

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-09-2023 02:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 02:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Kuril Islands region in far eastern Russia to the northeast of Japan, on Saturday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake was at a depth of 142 km (88 miles), GFZ said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

