Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Russia's Kuril Islands region - GFZ
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-09-2023 02:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 02:40 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Kuril Islands region in far eastern Russia to the northeast of Japan, on Saturday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).
The quake was at a depth of 142 km (88 miles), GFZ said.
