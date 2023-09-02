Left Menu

NASA spacecraft spots new crater on Moon’s surface likely from Russia’s Luna 25 impact

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 02-09-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 22:28 IST

 

Gif Credits: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Arizona State University

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has captured images of a new crater on the Moon's surface believed to be the crash site of Russia's Luna 25 - a lunar lander mission that launched on 10 August 2023 to land on the Moon's south polar region.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos launched Luna 25 on a Soyuz-2 Fregat from Vostochny Cosmodrome. Unfortunately, the spacecraft experienced an anomaly on August 19, causing it to impact into the southwest rim of Pontécoulant G crater on the Moon.

The impact has now been pinpointed, thanks to LRO's advanced imaging capabilities.LRO started observing the site at 2:15 p.m. EDT (18:15 UTC) on August 24 and completed the observation about four hours later. The LRO Camera and the LRO Mission Operations teams compared images taken prior to the impact time and the sequence taken after and discovered a small new crater, which is about 10 meters in diameter.

The proximity of the new crater to Luna 25 estimated impact point suggests that it is likely from the mission rather than being a result of a natural impactor.

Luna 25 would be at the lunar south pole if it had made a successful landing. The lander was designed to study the surface regolith and exospheric dust and particles, for around one year.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023