Left Menu

Madrid residents told to stay at home as torrential rain sweeps across Spain

LaLiga suspended an evening match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid due to the alert. In Alcanar, Tarragona, on Spain's east coast, emergency services have also confined residents to their homes due to flooding after 215 litres per square metre of rain in the past 24 hours.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-09-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 18:32 IST
Madrid residents told to stay at home as torrential rain sweeps across Spain
  • Country:
  • Spain

Madrid's mayor on Sunday advised all residents to stay at home as the capital braced itself for torrential rain and storms affecting parts of Spain. National weather agency AEMET issued a maximum red alert, which means possible extreme danger, for Sunday in the Madrid region, Toledo province, and the city of Cadiz.

It said up to 120 litres per square metre of rain could fall over 12 hours in Madrid. "Due to the exceptional and abnormal situation, in which rainfall records will be broken, I ask the people of Madrid to stay at home today," Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Dark storm clouds were gathering over Madrid during the early afternoon of Sunday, but many people were outside as usual. "I think (the red alert) is a good idea," said Madrid resident Manuel Loro, 42. "The best thing to do is not to use your car today. It's going to be strongest at six o'clock so we'll go home earlier."

Madrid's emergency services sent texts to residents warning them of flood risks and advising them not to use vehicles. LaLiga suspended an evening match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid due to the alert.

In Alcanar, Tarragona, on Spain's east coast, emergency services have also confined residents to their homes due to flooding after 215 litres per square metre of rain in the past 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023